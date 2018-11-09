The Melisizwe Brothers make way to Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Melisizwe Brothers are in town for the World Pediatric Project’s Treasures in Paradise event set to take place at Main Street Station.
The group is made up of Zacary Justen James, 10, Seth Jared James, 11 and Marc Aaron James, 15.
Hailing from Canada, the group of three are making a name for themselves in the music world.
The brothers were finalists on America’s Got Talent and have been featured on multiple television programs.
Zachary, the youngest brother, is the lead singer on the theme song for the upcoming Netflix series ‘Motown Magic.’
