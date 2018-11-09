1 killed, 2 injured in King George crash

KING GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - One person died and two others were injured in a crash Thursday morning in King George County.
The crash happened on Route 3 near Canterbury Loop at 10:50 a.m.
Sara K. Preston, 35, of King George, died at the scene after the Toyota Scion she was driving crossed the center line and struck a Nissan Altima head-on. The Scion then hit a Chevrolet Silverado.
Virginia State Police said Preston was not wearing a seat belt.
The Altima driver, a 53-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The Silverado driver, a 63-year-old woman, was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
The crash is under investigation.
