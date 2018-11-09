Forecast: Another rainy day followed by a cold, dry weekend

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -While the weekend looks dry, it’ll be chilly both Saturday and Sunday, with highs lower 50s Saturday and only near 50 for Veterans Day Sunday
FRIDAY: Rain likely. A few showers on and off in the morning but the rain rates pick up in the afternoon and early evening. Rain could total 1/2 to 3/4 inches which could cause some local ponding on roads if leaves clog ditches and drains. Highs in the mid 50s. Could be near 60° east of Richmond. (Rain Chance: 90%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler with brisk NW winds 10-15mph with some higher gusts in the morning. Dry for the Richmond Marathon! Morning lows in the lower 40s, highs in the lower 50s
VETERANS DAY SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly again. Morning lows upper 20s to near 30, highs near 50
MONDAY: Increasing clouds with rain likely evening and overnight. Morning Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s. (Rain Chance low during the day but increases to 60% evening and near 100% chance later Monday night).
TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY with Rain likely, chilly and breezy. Rain could be heavy at times through midday, then tapers. Rain totals of 1-2″ possible. Temperatures topping out in the 50s midday, but falling quickly towards evening. Turning blustery and sharply colder overnight Tuesday night (Rain chance 80%)
WEDNESDAY: Drier and cold with brisk northwesterly winds. Lows lower 30s, highs mid to upper 40s
THURSDAY: Sunny and continued cold. Morning lows upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.