AMBER ALERT: TBI extends search for missing 17-year-old Tennessee teen

ROCKWOOD, TN (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has expanded the search for a missing 17-year-old girl from Roane County.
Haley Brandenburg may be travelling with 31-year-old Robert Garren in a beige 2006 Honda Odyssey. The van was found in a parking lot in Chattanooga.
Brandenburg is described as 5′5″, 120 pounds, wears glasses and has braces.
She was last seen wearing tan Adidas pants with a pink stripe and a green shirt.
She has medical issues and does not have her medicine with her.
Garren now faces a criminal charge in connection to her disappearance. If you have any information, contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.