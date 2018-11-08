Top agent Boras calls rebuilding teams 'competitive cancer'

"We live in a time where we expect answers very quickly, and I think we have to remember that in baseball history there have been many different eras, many styles of baseball that have been played," Philadelphia GM Matt Klentak said. "A dead-ball era occurs, and then teams begin to adjust their behavior, and all of a sudden you hit more home runs. And then teams adjust, and speed and defense takes over the game more. And then teams try to exploit all the PITCHf/x data and the TrackMan data. The game will naturally ebb and flow. To some degree we need to have patience with the game and let it evolve naturally. It will."