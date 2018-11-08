3 Things to Know for Nov. 8: California shooting, voting trouble, Richmond mural tour

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The morning brought some tragic news with a shooting in California.
A sergeant with the sheriff’s department is among the dead in the shooting. The gunman also died on the scene.
Several complaints have surfaced about problems with ballots and voting throughout the Richmond area. Ballot shortages, scanner issues, pre-filled ballots were all issues voters faced. One election official blamed a problem in his county on the humidity.
Richmond is quite a colorful city with many murals dotting the city. A former VCU student has organized a tour of the city’s artwork in Jackson Ward with ambitions to expand into other neighborhoods.
Here are some other stories that may be of interest:
Cloudy and cool for your Thursday.
Thursday, Nov. 8 – National STEM/STEAM Day
Alligator named “Catfish” found living in man’s hot tub.
He’s purr-fect!
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.