3 Things to Know for Nov. 8: California shooting, voting trouble, Richmond mural tour

By Brian Tynes | November 8, 2018 at 6:50 AM EST - Updated November 8 at 6:50 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The morning brought some tragic news with a shooting in California.

California shooting

A sergeant with the sheriff’s department is among the dead in the shooting. The gunman also died on the scene.

A group carries and runs with a person amid the chaos of a mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Source: RMG News/CNN)

Poll problems

Several complaints have surfaced about problems with ballots and voting throughout the Richmond area. Ballot shortages, scanner issues, pre-filled ballots were all issues voters faced. One election official blamed a problem in his county on the humidity.

Mural tour

Richmond is quite a colorful city with many murals dotting the city. A former VCU student has organized a tour of the city’s artwork in Jackson Ward with ambitions to expand into other neighborhoods.

What else is happening?

Here are some other stories that may be of interest:

Jeff Sessions out as attorney general

White House revokes Acosta’s credential

GRTC letting veterans ride free

ABC offers holiday liquor sets

Weather

Cloudy and cool for your Thursday.

What day is it?

Thursday, Nov. 8 – National STEM/STEAM Day

What’s Trending

Alligator named “Catfish” found living in man’s hot tub.

Adoptable Animal

He’s purr-fect!

Meet Moustachio! This adorable boy loves to snuggle and to perch on your shoulders. He’s a little purr machine who even purrs in his sleep!

Posted by Hanover Humane Society on Wednesday, November 7, 2018

