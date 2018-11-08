Sears set to close in Henrico County

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Sears Holders say they plan to close 40 stores, including the Sears at Virginia Center Commons, early next year as they continue to slim their business, CNBC reports.
The company filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 15, with about 700 Sears and Kmart stores in operation.
At the time, it was also announced that 142 unprofitable stores would be closing and more closures could follow.
Liquidation sales at the 40 locations will begin late next week.
Accompanying Sears Auto stores will also be shut down.
