Police: Chesterfield middle school student displays knife, threatens peer on bus

“Maintaining a safe, supportive and nurturing learning environment remains one of the primary goals of Elizabeth Davis Middle School. Working with parents and our community, we are confident we can continue to provide a school setting free from distraction and disruption. Students have been advised that weapons are not allowed on school property. There are serious school discipline and police/legal consequences for students who do not follow the law. We also shared with students the importance of letting an adult know if something wrong is occurring. Our students already understand this, as demonstrated earlier when one reported that another student had a knife. The administrative team was alerted, the knife was confiscated without incident, and the student now faces disciplinary action at school and potential legal consequences as well. All students were safe and no one was harmed. Parents, please help us reinforce this message … and if need be, check your children’s backpack yourself. Even if a student brings something to school by mistake, he or she will face serious consequences that could include suspension or expulsion. Thank you for your continued support of our efforts to create and sustain a safe learning environment that is free from distraction. We appreciate the strong partnership we have that seeks to increase our students’ chances for success.”