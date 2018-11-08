Pfizer hosts 5th Annual Bikes for Veterans event

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - In honor of Veterans Day, Pfizer hosted their fifth annual volunteer program assembling bicycles for children of servicemen and service-women.
“We’re doing 117 bikes here in Richmond. There will be over 1,000 bikes assembled throughout all of Pfizer and the United States," said Chris Stanco, veteran in Pfizer Lead.
More than 150 Pfizer employees donated their time to build bikes for every age group.
“We build three different types of bikes, small medium, and large to cover the gamut,” said Stanco.
The employees who volunteered had one common goal in mind, and that was putting a smile on a young child’s face.
“I’m a person who loves to give back and with my husband being a Navy veteran, it brings me back to being able to help these families in need,” said Gail Ellis, retired employee from Pfizer.
“Being able to give a bike to a kid is life changing. It’s probably one of things that lets the child grow and gain confidence and gain a little bit of freedom," said Stanco. "It’s just one of those things in life that you don’t forget.”
Pfizer hopes that giving these bikes to veteran families will uplifts the spirits of an American hero.
“It’s nothing better than veterans giving back to veterans," said Stanco.
