Nevada eliminates ‘pink tax’ on feminine hygiene products

(CNN) – Nevada will no longer add a sales and storage tax on feminine hygiene products.
With Tuesday’s vote, Nevada became the 10th state to eliminate the so-called “pink tax.”
Nearly 57 percent of voters approved the change.
Supporters argue that products like tampons and sanitary pads are a necessity, but critics worry that granting a tax exemption could result in less revenue for schools and local governments.
The change will become effective on Jan. 1, 2019, and expire on Dec. 31, 2028.
