Multiple victims injured in mass shooting at California bar

THOUSAND OAKS, CA (RNN) - Deputies say there are multiple people injured, including a deputy sheriff, after a gunman opened fire at a California bar, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Witnesses report at least 30 shots were fired in the incident, which happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday local time at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, CA.
Capt. Garo Kuredjian told reporters the shooter is confined inside the bar, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.
The shooter’s condition is unknown.
At least one deputy sheriff was injured when authorities responded to the scene, the Ventura County Star reports.
No fatalities have been confirmed.
Deputies say many people fled the scene after shots rang out. Hundreds were believed to be inside at the time of the incident, according to Kuredjian.
The bar has a college night on Wednesdays for ages 18 and up, according to its website.
Thousand Oaks is a suburb of Los Angeles, located about 40 miles northwest of downtown.
