Make teens part of car-buying process

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Many adults know cars can become a money pit and it’s important to make sure your kids truly understand how much it really costs to get behind the wheel.
First, tell them not to expect something shiny and new. According to a survey by a group that studies highway safety, 83 percent of parents with teen drivers bought them a used car.
Next, have an open dialogue with them early on before they get their permit. Explain just how much a car will cost. Talk about insurance, maintenance, buying gas and make your child is part of the process so they can better understand how it all works.
“If they have an understanding of the foundation of how the system works when it comes to loans and that payment is expected and it’s due on time, it will help them as they graduate to becoming an adult,” said Cherry Dale with the Virginia Credit Union.
She says to do your research ahead of time. Look for perks when it comes to your insurance company as far as savings for you if you child gets good grades. If you include your teenager in these conversations - it will help build their financial character - and it could save you some money.
