Former VCU student starts mural tour business in Jackson Ward

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - When you walk around and take a good look at Richmond, you will start to notice more murals popping up.
“There’s more than 100 murals here now," said Kayla Brody, owner of Richmond Mural Tours.
That’s why the former VCU student decided to start her own business giving walking tours of murals in Jackson Ward.
“I’m kind of like a mural geek," said Brody.
She first got the idea when she was riding the bus to work.
“I used to go down 2nd street all the time and there are lots of murals there that I thought were really beautiful and that sparked my interest in researching them," said Brody.
From there, the idea blossomed. She focuses on murals within neighborhoods that have historical significance. For example, several murals that were painted by Hamilton Glass, U.N.I.T.Y. Street Project and Austin Miles.
As you walk the tour, you will be amazed at the artwork you walk by everyday but never noticed.
“I do appreciate when others are able to create something beautiful with just a can of spray paint,” said Brody.
This one-woman tour company believes these murals are more than just paint on a building, they’re a part of Richmond.
“Explore the city that you live in and you’re guaranteed to learn something new and see some beautiful artwork,” said Brody.
General tour information:
- $20 per person
- 2-hour tour
- Walking tour (no vehicles, bikes or Segways)
- Saturdays and Sundays but there are some during the week during the Thanksgiving holiday
- Tours only in Jackson Ward right now, but hope to branch out to Oregon Hill, Church Hill and Carytown
