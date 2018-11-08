Forecast: Cooler pattern starts, Rain coming Friday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -While the weekend looks dry, it’ll be COLD with highs near 50. Friday will bring rain and then it’ll ramp up again Monday afternoon.
THURSDAY: Cooler with morning clouds...they might thin out in the afternoon before streaming back in tonight. Highs in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Rain likely. While the chance of rain looks high it doesn’t look STEADY OR HEAVY. Most area areas get around 1/4″ in spotty showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 90%)
SATURDAY: Becoming partly sunny and cooler with brisk NW winds 10-15mph with some higher gusts. Dry for the Richmond Marathon! Lows in the upper 30s, highs near 50.
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and Cold. Lows upper 20s to near 30, highs in the upper 40s.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds with rain likely in the afternoon. ,Rain continues overnight. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
TUESDAY: Rain likely, chilly and breezy. Rain could be heavy at times. Temperatures falling afternoon with sharp drop on northwesterly winds overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs low 50s early, but tumbling through 40s afternoon to 30s at night. (Rain Chance: 70%)
WEDNESDAY: Drier and cold with brisk northwesterly winds. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows Wednesday night mid 20s.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.