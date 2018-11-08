Brody Allen’s brother critically hurt, family asks for prayers once more

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - How much can one family bear?
Just weeks after 2-year-old Brody Allen died from brain cancer, his older brother is now fighting for his life, the boys' father announced in a stunning Facebook post Thursday.
“Good morning everyone. I come to you all today in need of urgent help. This past Monday evening our son and Brody’s older brother Andrew “Drew” Allen was struck by multiple vehicles while crossing a street not far from our home. He is in critical condition,” reads the post from Todd Allen on Team Brody Facebook page.
“Thanks to the immediate and heroic efforts of all the first responders and the brilliant treatment of his doctors and nurses, Andrew is alive today. They have our indescribable love and gratitude for their amazing efforts.”
Colerain Township police said Andrew was hit by multiple cars on Springdale Road near Niagra Street, and they said they are investigating.
“After what the family has been through, we are handling this discreetly," police spokesman Jim Love wrote in an email. “Mom & Dad had taken a cruise after Brody’s funeral, which they greatly needed. We are investigating the accident & it is still in process.”
Todd Allen describes his son’s condition as “very critical."
“He’s injured pretty badly, very badly at this moment and he’s fighting," he said.
Allen said prayers carried them through the pain of Brody’s fight with brain cancer and gave his son strength in his last days on earth.
“In reaching out to let everyone know about Andrew... it was for that same purpose, knowing our community would come together and pull for him," he said.
A Go Fund Me account with a goal of raising $10,000 is set up to help cover medical expenses.
“He has a very serious life threatening traumatic brain injury, damage to his heart and lungs, multiple compound fractures to both of his legs, damage to his kidneys, a small laceration to his spleen, a broken shoulder blade, and a dislocated / broken collar bone,” he wrote.
"The doctors have placed Andrew in a state of medically induced paralysis and is heavily sedated. He cannot breathe on his own and is on a ventilator. He is on round the clock kidney dialysis do to the damage sustained to his kidneys. His heart blood pressure and function have been a serious battle to control since arriving.
"They cannot operate on his compound leg fractures because he is to unstable to under go any surgical procedures. He is receiving the best possible care from an incredible staff of doctors and nurses at the Neurological Intensive Care Unit. Andrew’s situation is dire and we are beyond grateful to have him being treated by such an amazing group of men and women.
“Andrew is here because of an accident. It is under investigation. Our families compassion and prayers go out to those involved. I can’t imagine what they are feeling today. I want them to know that we are grateful for the assistance they provided Andrew at the scene and we are praying them.”
"Eleven days ago we buried our youngest son Brody. Today Shilo and I are again in the hospital facing the very real reality that we may lose another son. Our grief and pain is simply indescribable right now.
"We desperately need your help. Your prayers helped carry us through Brodys fight with Brain Cancer. They continue to support us as we grieve his passing just a few days ago. Today as I sit at Andrew’s hospital bedside I know that I am not strong enough to do this on my own.
"Please, if your inclined, pray for Andrew’s healing and recovery. I don’t care what faith, language, religion, or perspective in life you come from. Your prayers, thoughts and well wishes carried us and more importantly, I believe, gave Brody the strength and a little extra time, to live his last days to the fullest with absolute joy.
“Please, we need your help again. It’s unfathomable that I am asking this of you today. Please pray for Andrew and our family. We cannot do this without you. Thank you all so much. God bless you and your families. The Allen family.”
