Amazon & Whole Foods partner for ‘ultra-fast’ delivery service

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Amazon Prime Now and Whole Foods are joining forces for an ‘ultra-fast’ delivery service just in time for the holidays.
Through Prime Now, Amazon Prime members can order products from Whole Foods Markets and have them delivered to their doorstep.
Richmond Prime members can also pickup orders by ordering through the Prime Now app and choosing the pickup option.
This year, Prime Now will deliver from Whole Foods Market on Thanksgiving Day until 2 p.m.
Richmond customers can even get beer, wine or liquor delivered to their home.
Prime members can shop online or the Prime Now app to check eligibility of delivery in their zip code, place orders and track status of the delivery in real time.
