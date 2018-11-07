Winners declared in races across Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - NBC12 reporters are covering Election Day from several locations and following several stories.
Follow their reports throughout the day as midterm votes are cast and counted.
Virginia elections are being called all across the state, while some are still too close to call.
- Republican Ben Cline of Virginia wins open US House seat, defeating Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
- Democrat Jennifer Wexton of Virginia elected to US House, defeating Republican incumbent Barbara Comstock.
- Republican Morgan Griffith of Virginia re-elected to the US House, defeating Democrat Anthony Flaccavento.
- Republican Rob Wittman of Virginia re-elected to the US House, defeating Democrat Vangie Williams.
The 7th District race is still too close to call.
- Republican Denver Riggleman will take the 5th District Congressional seat, winning over hopeful Leslie Cockburn, according to the Associated Press.
- Democrat Donald McEachin will keep his seat in the 4th Congressional District, as he defeated hopeful Ryan McAdams on Tuesday.
Two precincts in Chesterfield to remain open until 9 p.m. by court order. Chesterfield County Registrar confirms SpringRun and Birkdale are staying open due to a court order because there was an insufficient number of poll books.
- Early predictions say Democrat Tim Kaine will continue to hold his U.S. Senate seat in Virginia after winning over hopefuls Corey Stewart and Matt Waters.
Eric Perry is still getting reports of long lines and issues at the polls.
Jasmine Turner is taking a look at voter turnout, which included long lines in numerous places as the polls opened.
Turnout is expected to be about 60-70 percent in the 7th District, according to VPAP.org.
Eric Perry is looking into reports of problems with ballot-counting machines.
Rep. Dave Brat voted this morning at Shady Grove Elementary.
Alex Whittler was at Heritage Methodist Home when Sen. Tim Kaine cast his ballot this morning.
Gov. Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney stood in line together to vote.
Olivia Ugino was at Deep Run High School this morning as District 7 Democratic challenger Abigail Spanberger voted.
Long lines were common this morning when the polls opened.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.