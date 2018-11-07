Voters voice concerns after troubles at polling precincts

“Due to humidity, some ballot issues were discovered early in the election. At the Mattoax precinct in Amelia, ballots were stuck together in three cases. Voters inadvertently cast blank ballots and left their marked ballots in the manila privacy folders at the precinct. Unfortunately, a subsequent voter was given a folder to use that had a marked ballot inside. After securing that ballot, this happened later to another voter. At that point, all three ballots were secured and handled appropriately.”