Virginia Union University announces ‘VUU is RVA’ partnership

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Today, Virginia Union University announced its new ‘VUU is RVA’ partnership with the City of Richmond and Richmond Public Schools.
The partnership aims to solidify greater access to academic, economic, medical and civic support to those who live in the Greater Richmond area.
“Virginia Union University has been a fixture in this community for 153 years. We are committed to expanding our footprint by reaching beyond our campus and providing greater access and resources to all of our neighbors,” said Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, president of Virginia Union University.
“This partnership is significant because it allows us to grow. We are already providing healthcare options for adults and children in our area with limited access to medical services, while also offering opportunities for a college education to students who are academically inclined but, worried about the financial implications,” he said.
VUU will award 50 full academic scholarships to eighth grade students throughout Richmond Public Schools.
RPS students will also have access to VUU labs and classrooms, and advisement from professors.
VUU is set to create a robust program for VUU students to mentor RPS students.
The school district will also allow VUU to use the Arthur Ashe Center throughout the year for athletic events.
“We are so excited to partner with Virginia Union University - a pillar of the Richmond community - to offer this life-changing opportunity for 50 of our students,” said RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras. “I especially want to thank Dr. Lucas for his leadership and support. We look forward to celebrating even more with VUU in the coming years.”
VUU’s partnership with the City of Richmond includes the new Henderson Health Services Clinic on VUU’s campus.
The clinic, operated by the Capital Area Health Network, provides primary medical care and counseling services for adults and children. Physical exams, sport exams and immunizations are also offered.
It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and accepts appointments by phone.
To make an appointment, call 804-257-5600, extension 1013. All health insurance plans are accepted.
“The Capital Area Health Network is excited to partner with Virginia Union University. The Henderson Health Services Clinic is our seventh location in the Richmond Metropolitan area,” said Chief Executive Officer Tracy Causey.
“This location is special to us because we are serving an area where health care services are scarce. Our mission is to provide effective, accessible and culturally responsive patient care, education and advocacy. The location on VUU’s campus does that and provides access to everyone in the Northside Community.”
