Virginia Department for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing offers telecommunication equipment to veterans

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia Department for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing and Virginia Relay are reminding Virginia residents that veterans who are deaf or hard of hearing are eligible to apply for telecommunication equipment through Virginia’s Technology Assistance Program.
In 2012, VDDHH and Virginia Relay announced that veterans with hearing loss or difficulty speaking and documentation of honorable discharge would automatically qualify for the Technology Assistance Program.
Available equipment includes text telephones, amplified telephones, captioned telephones, Voice Carry Over phones, ring signalers and more.
Equipment is provided on a loan-to-own basis to veterans who meeting the following qualifications:
- A Veteran with hearing loss or difficulty speaking and proof of an Honorable Discharge (form DD-214)
- A Veteran with hearing loss or difficulty speaking and documentation of a service-related disability rating from the U.S. Veterans Administration
- A surviving spouse or child of a Veteran who was killed in the line of duty and has a hearing loss or difficulty speaking
- An active member of the Virginia National Guard who has completed the required initial active-duty service
Aside from veterans, other qualified applications include individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, deafblind or who have difficulty speaking to communicate via a standard telephone network.
Applicants must be Virginia residents and meet income eligibility requirements based on household income and family size.
There are no age restrictions. Applications from minors must be co-signed by a parent or legal guardian.
For more information, contact VDDHH at 1-800-552-7917.
