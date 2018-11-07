Virginia ABC offering holiday liquor gift sets at 2 locations

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - For the first time, Virginia ABC will offer liquor gift sets for those scotch, tequila or brandy lovers on your holiday shopping list.
From now until Dec. 31, high-end boxed liquor sets will be available at Chesterfield Towne Center and Short Pump Towne Center. The gift sets will start around $40 and some include branded glasses, a decorative tin or cocktail shaker.
The Virginia ABC kiosk will be located near the American Eagle Outfitters on the first floor of the Chesterfield Towne Center. Short Pump shoppers can find the temporary store on the second floor near Hollister.
The locations will be open the same as the mall hours Monday through Saturday, but will open after 12 p.m. on Sundays. Both locations will only accept credit or debit card payments – no cash will be accepted.
Virginia ABC is also running several other holiday specials.
