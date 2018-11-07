Used cell phones can be donated to domestic violence victims

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Got an old cell phone you aren’t using any more?
The Chesterfield Domestic Violence Task Force is accepting used cell phones for domestic violence victims to ensure their ability to call 911.
Phones that can’t be used will be recycled to provide money for resources to assist domestic violence victims.
Collection bins are located in all Chesterfield County public libraries.
For additional information, visit the Domestic Violence Task Force’s website.
