3 Things to Know for Nov. 7: Election results, charges for armored vehicle driver, beautiful day

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Politics get bitter and divisive, and it’s always good to have a reminder that the world keeps turning and life continues no matter which candidate comes out on top.
A good reminder of that is this beautiful picture of the sunset taken Tuesday by viewer Tina Mitchell.
Republicans were able to not only hold the majority in the Senate, but increase it. In the House, however, Democrats seized control and ushered in more women than ever before and several notable firsts.
In a race close to home that was the subject of national attention, Democrat Abigail Spanberger edged out Republican incumbent Dave Brat in the 7th Congressional District. Brat’s campaign has not conceded and says it will ultimately be victorious, but Spanberger claimed victory and said the result is not in doubt.
Sen. Tim Kaine easily won re-election as did 4th District representative Donald McEachin. Two ballot initiatives regarding property tax breaks both passed. Full results from Virginia’s elections can be found here.
Here are some other stories that may be of interest:
It’s going to be a beautiful day, and it may be the last warm one we have for a while.
Wednesday, Nov. 7 – National Stress Awareness Day
Florida man jumps into crocodile enclosure and, well, gets attacked by a crocodile.
Power to the puppies!
