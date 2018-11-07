3 Things to Know for Nov. 7: Election results, charges for armored vehicle driver, beautiful day

Midterm election results
By Brian Tynes | November 7, 2018 at 7:06 AM EST - Updated November 7 at 7:06 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Politics get bitter and divisive, and it’s always good to have a reminder that the world keeps turning and life continues no matter which candidate comes out on top.

A good reminder of that is this beautiful picture of the sunset taken Tuesday by viewer Tina Mitchell.

((Source: Tina Mitchell))

Congress split

Republicans were able to not only hold the majority in the Senate, but increase it. In the House, however, Democrats seized control and ushered in more women than ever before and several notable firsts.

Spanberger edges Brat

In a race close to home that was the subject of national attention, Democrat Abigail Spanberger edged out Republican incumbent Dave Brat in the 7th Congressional District. Brat’s campaign has not conceded and says it will ultimately be victorious, but Spanberger claimed victory and said the result is not in doubt.

Spanberger claims victory in Virginia's 7th District

Full results

Sen. Tim Kaine easily won re-election as did 4th District representative Donald McEachin. Two ballot initiatives regarding property tax breaks both passed. Full results from Virginia’s elections can be found here.

What else is happening?

Here are some other stories that may be of interest:

Charges certified against armored vehicle driver

Fox News chastises Sean Hannity

Birth control recall

Utah mayor’s body returns home

Weather

It’s going to be a beautiful day, and it may be the last warm one we have for a while.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant Wednesday with dry, sunny weather

What day is it?

Wednesday, Nov. 7 – National Stress Awareness Day

What’s Trending

Florida man jumps into crocodile enclosure and, well, gets attacked by a crocodile.

Man jumps in crocodile pit, gets attacked

Adoptable Animal

Power to the puppies!

Posted by Sanctuary Rescue on Tuesday, November 6, 2018

