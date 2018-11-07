Spanberger victorious in 7th District; Rep. Dave Brat not conceding

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Republican incumbent Dave Brat said he would not be conceding Tuesday night as Dem. Abigail Spanberger claimed victory in the 7th District.
Spanberger defeated two-term Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Dave Brat in Virginia’s 7th District Congressional race.
The former CIA officer and political newcomer scored a dramatic win Tuesday for Democrats in a district that has been held by Republicans since 1971.
She is the first woman to represent Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.
The 39-year-old Spanberger cast herself as a moderate during the race and slammed Brat for being out of touch with voters in the district covering suburbs west of Richmond and large rural areas.
Brat, a former economics professor, touted the strong economy and tax cuts under Republican President Donald Trump. He portrayed Spanberger as a radical liberal and often compared her to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.
But it wasn’t enough to carry Brat to victory in a district where suburban Democrats appeared to be energized by their disdain for Trump.
Spanberger moved to Henrico County as a child and graduated from Tucker High School. She says she always knew she wanted to pursue a career in public service.
Brat, a former economics professor, has lived in Virginia for more than 20 years. He served on the Economic Advisory Board for two Virginia governors, was an advisor to State Sen. Walter Stosch and also served as president of the Virginia Association of Economists.
Ahead of election day, a poll had showed that Brat and Spanberger were locked in a statistical tie for the seat, which represents parts of Chesterfield and Henrico counties, and stretches from Brunswick County to Culpeper in Northern Virginia.
