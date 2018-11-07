Spanberger victorious in 7th District; Brat says ‘voters have spoken’

“The voters of the 7th District came out in record numbers for a mid-term election yesterday,” Brat said. “... I want to thank the thousands and thousands of volunteers and donors who worked tirelessly and gave sacrificially to support the principles of the Virginia Republican creed and the conservative values of our founders like James Madison. We may not have won this election, but I am truly humbled by all of the support I have received over the past four years from so many Virginians.”