Spanberger claims victory in 7th District; Rep. Dave Brat not conceding

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Rep. incumbent Dave Brat said he would not be conceding Tuesday night as Dem. Abigail Spanberger has claimed victory in the 7th District.
After an extremely close race, Spanberger claimed victory late Tuesday night as Brat said he would not be conceding.
If Spanberger is in fact the winner, she would be the first woman to represent Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.
Spanberger moved to Henrico County as a child and graduated from Tucker High School. She says she always knew she wanted to pursue a career in public service.
Brat, a former economics professor, has lived in Virginia for more than 20 years. He served on the Economic Advisory Board for two Virginia governors, was an advisor to State Sen. Walter Stosch and also served as president of the Virginia Association of Economists.
Ahead of election day, a poll had showed that Brat and Spanberger were locked in a statistical tie for the seat, which represents parts of Chesterfield and Henrico counties, and stretches from Brunswick County to Culpeper in Northern Virginia.
