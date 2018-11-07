Scott Miles wins race for Chesterfield commonwealth’s attorney

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Scott Miles defeated John Childrey for Commonwealth’s Attorney in Chesterfield County in Tuesday’s election.
Miles, 50, will finish the final year of the term following Bill Davenport’s retirement in July. Davenport had been in the job since 1988. The position will be up for election again in 2019.
The final vote total was 73,122 for Miles to 70,595 for Childrey.
Childrey became the chief deputy commonwealth’s attorney in July after Davenport retired and was endorsed by Davenport. He posted to his campaign’s Facebook page that he called Miles to congratulate him on the win.
Final results for the race had to wait until Wednesday until the last of the ballots were processed.
Miles is an Army veteran who served in Iraq during Operation Desert Storm who is native to Virginia and graduated from the College of William & Mary and the University of Virginia School of Law.
For the last nine years, Miles has worked for the Richmond Coalition of Police.
He campaigned on changing the way certain crimes are prosecuted, including nonviolent and drug offenses.
In a press release, Miles said, “(I) promise to move quickly to put in place new policies to replace our outdated war-on-drugs approach to addiction. In the coming weeks, we will stop treating nonviolent residents as felons. We will also work in the coming weeks to reform the cash bail system and to begin tearing down the school-to-prison pipeline.”
