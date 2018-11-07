Richmond woman convicted in boyfriend’s shooting death

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Richmond woman was convicted of murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend in September 2017.
Shatema Smith was arrested in Raleigh, NC, last year after Montez Matthews, 33, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the 3300 block of Frank Road.
Police tracked Smith to North Carolina and found her along with a Mercedes-Benz that detectives had been searching for connected to the case.
She was extradited to Richmond in October 2017 and charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Smith will be sentenced Feb. 22.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.