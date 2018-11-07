Richmond police investigating fatal two-vehicle crash

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department Crash Team is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred last month on Broad Rock Boulevard and has resulted in the death of one of the drivers.
Clinton Griffin, Jr., 26, of the 18000 block of Waterford Drive in Sutherland, succumbed to life-threatening injuries at a hospital on Friday, Nov. 2.
The crash occurred on Saturday, Oct. 20, at approximately 4:27 p.m. in the 2700 block of Broad Rock Boulevard.
Investigators have found that Griffin’s vehicle was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Broad Rock Boulevard when it was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.
Griffin was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died two weeks later.
The five occupants of the other vehicle were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, where they were treated and released.
Crash Team investigators will determine if charges will be brought after consulting with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
