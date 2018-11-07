Republican U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith re-elected in 9th Congressional District

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Republican U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith has been re-elected in one of Virginia's most reliably right-leaning districts.
Griffith defeated Democratic challenger Anthony Flaccavento Tuesday in the 9th Congressional District, which stretches to the westernmost corner of the state.
Most political observers had not considered the race competitive. Griffith won his previous election in 2016 with more than 70 percent of the vote.
This year was Flaccavento's second time challenging Griffith. The farmer and small-business owner ran against the congressman in 2012, capturing about 39 percent of the vote.
Griffith was first elected to Congress in 2010. He is an attorney and previously served as majority leader in the Virginia House of Delegates.
