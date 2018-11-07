Republican Rob Wittman re-elected, defeats Vangie Williams in 1st District

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Republican Rob Wittman has been re-elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Wittman defeated Democratic challenger Vangie Williams in Tuesday's race in Virginia's sprawling 1st Congressional District, which runs from east of Richmond into Fredericksburg and Prince William County and includes the Northern Neck.
Wittman served in local government and in the Virginia House of Delegates before he was first elected to Congress in 2007.
Williams is a strategic planner for a government contractor.
The district is heavily Republican-leaning, and Wittman had a large cash-on-hand advantage.
