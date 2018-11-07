Republican Joe McNamara defeats Carter Turner for 8th District seat

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia Republicans have held onto their slim advantage in the state House.
Republican Joe McNamara defeated Democrat Carter Turner Tuesday in a Roanoke-area House district.
McNamara is a Roanoke County supervisor and ice cream shop owner.
With the win, Republicans retained a 51-49 majority.
The special election for the state House seat was called earlier this year after former GOP Del. Greg Habeeb resigned.
The district is heavily Republican. President Donald Trump won it by 30 percentage points in 2016.
Democrats won 15 seats and nearly took control of the state House in a blue wave election last year powered by voter antipathy toward the president.
All 100 House seats will be up for election next year.
