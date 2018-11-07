Rep. Denver Riggleman takes 5th District seat, defeats Leslie Cockburn

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Republican Denver Riggleman will take the 5th District Congressional seat, winning over hopeful Leslie Cockburn, according to the Associated Press.
Riggleman’s victory means the traditionally Republican district will remain red. The Air Force veteran and business owner, who ran for governor in 2017, wants to cut spending and waste, and increase transparency.
He wants to secure the border but streamline immigration to resolve the farming labor shortage.
The 5th Congressional district runs through the middle of the state and includes Fluvanna and Cumberland counties. Republican Congressman Tom Garrett announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election while he battles alcoholism.
