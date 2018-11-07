$11 million road widening project underway in Hopewell

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation has begun working on an $11 million road widening project in Hopewell.
The project will widen Cedar Level Road between Cobblestone Parkway and Miles Avenue. The road will go from two to three lanes with the addition of turn lanes, bike lanes and sidewalk. The project will also help reduce the “S” curve.
Drivers can expect intermittent lane and shoulder projects while work is being done. Lane closures will happen during the day and night during off-peak travel times.
Work is expected to be done in spring 2020.
