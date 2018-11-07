Letter alerted Michigan officials to hidden infant corpses

The Rev. Dr. Louis Prues, of the Jefferson Ave. Presbyterian Church, reads some of the names of about 300 cremated remains recovered from a closed Detroit funeral home during an All Souls' Day Memorial Service, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Detroit. More than 50 were read as "unidentified loved" ones. Placed in five coffins, the remains will be interred at the cemetery. They were found earlier this year at Cantrell Funeral Home which was shut down in April due to improperly stored bodies and other violations. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio)