Legalized marijuana expands into 3 more states

(WWBT) - Three more states on Election Day were added to a growing list of places to legally smoke marijuana.
- In Michigan,voters decided to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use. The Detroit Free Press reports that marijuana will likely not be for sale commercially until early 2020.
- In Missouri, an amendment passed that allows doctors to prescribe medical cannabis to patients. The new law will allow registered users to grow marijuana plants in their homes, Forbes reports.
- In Utah, voters passed a measure that allows for medical marijuana. the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
After Tuesday, 33 states have now legalized marijuana to some extent. Recreational pot use is now legal in 10 states, as well as Washington, D.C.
