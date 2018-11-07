Henrico County begins leaf collection efforts

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico County will begin annual leaf collection services on Monday, Nov. 12.
Free and paid options will be provided for county residents.
Free collection is set to take place between Nov. 12 and Feb. 10. Crews will work in five zones, with each zone receiving two pickups between Nov. 12 and Feb. 10.
Bags of leaves should be free of trash and debris and placed at the curb of the road by 7 a.m. on Monday of the assigned pickup week.
Crews will pick up any number of bags, but they must be accessible from the street.
Collection is automatically provided for residents living in the designated zones; residents living outside of those areas can place an order for free pickup by calling 804-727-8770.
For a schedule and map of zone, visit Henrico’s leaf information webpage.
Vacuum leaf service will also be offered by request during two collection periods.
The fall collection period will run from Nov. 13 through Dec. 29, and the early spring collection will run from Feb. 25 through March 29.
Leaves should be placed at the curb’s edge and free of trash, sticks and other debris.
The $30 vacuum service can be ordered online or by calling 804-501-4275.
Whether using the bagged pickup or vacuum service, residents are encouraged to avoid piling bags or loose leaves in traffic lanes, parking spaces, storm drains or ditches.
Residents can also drop off bagged leaves at Henrico’s public-use areas, located at 2075 Charles City Road and 10600 Fords County Lane.
Leaves will be accepted at no cost between Nov. 12 and Feb. 10, and $3 per visit at other times.
The public-use areas are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, except for certain holidays.
For more information, visit Henrico County’s website.
