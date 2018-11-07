Hacker links phone number to Petersburg Emergency Communications Center

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - The Petersburg Bureau of Police is receiving a series of calls to the 911 Emergency Communications Center from states such as Georgia, Alabama and other southern states.
Callers from those areas are calling 804-777-9815, the number which has been linked to the Petersburg 911 by a hacker.
Petersburg police are urging the public not to call the number.
This is a national incident, which is also affecting the 911 center in the City of Richmond.
Verizon is working to resolve the issue.
The number has been found to be connected to a teller marketing group.
Police say the Petersburg 911 system is still functioning as it should, and if there is an emergency, you should call 911.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.