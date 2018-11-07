GRTC gives veterans free rides on Nov. 11

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - GRTC will thank veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, with free bus rides.
The buses will display a ‘Thank you, Veterans!’ message on exterior electronic signs throughout the day as well.
Veterans with proof of military service will be able to ride for free on any GRTC route all day on Veterans Day.
This year, Veterans Day falls on a Sunday, so only routes in service on Sundays will operate.
CARE veteran customers can also receive a free ride on CARE on Veterans Day when scheduling and by showing proof of veterans' status.
“GRTC is grateful to honor veterans in our communities and among our riders. We are committed to responding to the needs of the communities we serve, following the examples set by veterans who responded to the needs of the country they served,” said Charlie Mitchell, GRTC’s interim CEO.
On Veterans Day, bus operators will accept these forms of proof of military service:
- Military I.D. card (active/reserve/retired)
- Virginia I.D. card
- Current Leave and Earnings Statement
- Driver’s license with veterans designation
- Photograph in uniform
- Wearing uniform (if service permits)
- Veterans organization card (e.g., VFW)
- DD214 (discharge paperwork)
GRTC currently employs 25 veterans.
