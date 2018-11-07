GOP Del. Ben Cline defeats Jennifer Lewis for Virginia’s 6th Congressional District

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Republican state lawmaker has defeated his Democratic challenger to maintain GOP control of Virginia's 6th Congressional District.
GOP Del. Ben Cline defeated Democrat Jennifer Lewis Tuesday in the U.S. House race. The seat was open because U.S. Rep. Bob Goodlatte did not seek re-election after more than two decades in office.
Cline out-fundraised Lewis in the heavily Republican-leaning district where President Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by nearly 25 points in the 2016 election.
Cline is an attorney from Rockbridge County who was first elected in 2002 to the Virginia House of Delegates, where he leads the Conservative Caucus.
Lewis is a mental health worker from Waynesboro who handily won a four-way Democratic primary to challenge Cline.
