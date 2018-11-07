Forecast: Dry and pleasant until Friday plus a winter chill looms

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - We’ll get a two day break from rain before another wet day (Friday). The weekend looks dry and chilly!
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Morning lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 60. Night rain develops.
FRIDAY: Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, with NW breeze at 10mp. Much cooler. Morning lows near 40 with highs only near 50. Dry for the Richmond Marathon but CHILLY.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
MONDAY: Rain likely, mainly in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain showers, possibly heavy at times. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 70%). Turning windy and SHARPLY colder at night. Temperatures tumbling by Wednesday morning.
FIRST ALERT: VERY cold air will arrive Tuesday night, and stay with us through Wednesday and Thursday next week. Daytime highs by midweek may not get out of the 30s in spots, with lows in the lower 20s.
