Evans returns, Vann, Simms propel VCU in season opener

The Runnin' Bulldogs kept things close early on, but Vann’s thunderous dunk to make the score 20-16 in VCU’s favor sparked a 20-6 Rams run to end the first half, as they entered the locker room with a 38-22 halftime lead. Gardner-Webb would trim the lead to eight with 9:24 remaining in the game, but another VCU run slammed the door.