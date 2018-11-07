Early predictions say Tim Kaine defeats Corey Stewart to hold U.S. Senate seat

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Early predictions say Democrat Tim Kaine will continue to hold his U.S. Senate seat in Virginia after winning over hopefuls Corey Stewart and Matt Waters.
The Richmond native has a long history in politics, previous serving as a City Council member in his hometown between 1994 and 1998. He later served as the mayor of the City between 1998 and 2000. He went on to serve as governor of Virginia between 2006 and 2010.
After his run as mayor and governor, Kaine was sworn in as senator of Virginia in 2013. He’s one of only 20 people in American history to serve as mayor governor and senator, CNN reports.
In 2016, he ran as vice presidential candidate alongside Hillary Clinton. Kaine’s win comes as a huge upset to Republican international trade attorney Corey Stewart, who is back by President Donald Trump. Stewart serves as the chair of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors.
Kaine says he wants to continue creating career and technical job training for students to fill Virginia’s hard-to-fill jobs.
