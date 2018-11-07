Democrat Jennifer Wexton has defeats two-term Republican incumbent Barbara Comstock

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Democrat Jennifer Wexton has defeated two-term Republican incumbent Barbara Comstock in a northern Virginia congressional race that drew national attention.
The race was long seen as a prime opportunity for Democrats to pick up one of the 23 seats they need to gain to take control of the House of Representatives.
The 10th District stretches from wealthy precincts in McLean inside the Capital Beltway west through suburban Loudoun County and out to rural parts of the state including Winchester.
The district has a high number of federal workers and is one of the wealthiest districts in the country. It also has large numbers of independent, highly educated female voters who have been particularly opposed to President Donald Trump.
Wexton, a state senator and former prosecutor, sought to link Comstock’s voting record to Trump.
