Dem. Donald McEachin keeps 4th District seat after defeating Ryan McAdams

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Democrat Donald McEachin will keep his seat in the 4th Congressional District, as he defeated hopeful Ryan McAdams on Tuesday.
The Richmond native was elected to represent the 4th Congressional District in 2016. The business owner wants to create jobs, strengthen the economy and grow the middle class.
McEachin is the son of an Army veteran and says he’ll “fight to provide more of the resources that help veterans to succeed and prosper in civilian life, including educational funding, job placement programs, and adequate mental health services.”
The 4th Congressional District now includes: Charles City, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, Emporia, Greensville, Hopewell, Petersburg, Prince George, Richmond, Southampton, Surry, and Sussex, as well as parts of Chesapeake, Chesterfield, Henrico and Suffolk.
