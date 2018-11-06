Ukrop’s voluntarily recalls baked potatoes with cheddar cheese, bacon after mislabel

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Ukrop’s is voluntarily recalling their two-count baked potatoes with cheddar cheese and bacon after the product was mislabeled herb roasted potatoes.
There are undeclared allergens in the product, including eggs and cheese. The bacon is also undeclared.
Product information for the affected item include:
Baked potatoes with cheddar cheese and bacon
- Package sell-by-date: Nov. 10, 2018
- Net Wight: 13 oz. (369g)
- UPC: 72251527032
Mislabeled as:
Herb roasted potatoes
- Package sell-by-date: Nov. 10, 2018
- Net weight: 16 ox. (454g)
- UPC: 72251525111
Products were sold at Publix, Food Lion and Kroger in Virginia, along with Wegmans in Midlothian, Short Pump and Fredericksburg.
Customers can who purchased these items can return them for a full refund.
