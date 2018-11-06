Uber driver gets arrested, leaving rider stranded

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Hanover County man got a weekend Uber ride unlike any he’s ever seen before.
Christopher Pollard requested an Uber ride Sunday from Richmond to his home in Hanover County. The ride showed up, he hopped in and they were on their way. Everything seemed alright until the driver ran a stop sign and the police pulled the car over.
"They came, got his ID. Once they found out who he was, they pulled him out the car and kind of tussled with him, arrested him, said he had two warrants,” Pollard recalled.
Richmond Police confirm the driver was taken into custody on the spot, but did not say what those warrants were for.
Unsure of what was happening, Pollard realized he had to do something.
"I rolled down the window and said ‘officer, what do I do?’ He said, ‘you're free to go’. I was like alright,” he continued.
But he still needed to get home.
"I contact Uber, they said ‘alright, get another ride from there’. So I get another ride, I go home and I see that they had charged me for a ride…I got charged twice for going home once,” Pollard said.
He says Uber told him the company would cover half the cost of the initial ride and that he'd still have to pay the other half, even though the driver was taken into custody.
"I got an email this morning saying ‘we will pay for half of it’ although it was a 12-mile ride and only got a mile into the ride,” he said.
After NBC12 got involved, Uber says it will now fully refund Pollard.
The company is suspending the driver's access pending the outcome of the investigation.
"He was a good driver, but I guess he’s trying to get bonded out now,” Pollard said.
“All drivers must undergo a screening process before they can use the Uber app, which includes a driving and criminal history background check reviewing local, state and national records. This review process is completed by a third-party background check service that is accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners,” Uber said in a statement.
The company is also sharing these rider safety tips in case you’re ever in a less than desirable situation while along for the ride.
