3 Things to Know for Nov. 6: Elections, recalls, storms

It's Election Day and here's what you need to know
By Brian Tynes | November 6, 2018 at 7:12 AM EST - Updated November 6 at 7:12 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Polls are open, so head to your voting location and let your voice be heard. If you aren’t registered, well, it’s too late to do that now. If you are registered and don’t know where to go, go here.

Go vote!

But I don’t know what’s on my ballot. Read this and then you’ll know.

Anticipation Grows on midterm Election eve

Go vote!

But I don’t have transportation. Ride the bus, get an Uber or call a church that has a shuttle service.

GRTC, churches and other organizations offer free rides for voters

Go vote!

But I’m just not motivated. Well, get motivated, because it’s important.

Election Day is here

What else is happening?

Here are some other stories that may be of interest:

Recalls: Cake mix and popcorn

Rider stranded when Uber driver is arrested

Holocaust survivor speaks against hate

13-year-old girl kidnapped in North Carolina

Weather

At about 2 p.m. or 3 p.m., you’ll want to brace yourself for some heavy rain and strong wind that will in the area for a very brief period of time.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain to move through Tuesday afternoon

What day is it?

Tuesday, Nov. 6 – National Nachos Day

What’s Trending

Determined bear cub refuses to give up.

Bear cub refuses to give up

Adoptable Animal

We’re suckers for a cute animal with a fierce name.

Tiger is everything a good kitten should be—sweet, playful and curious! Learn more about this little guy on our website at www.hanoverhumanesociety.org/adoptions/our-animals/

Posted by Hanover Humane Society on Monday, November 5, 2018

