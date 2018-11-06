3 Things to Know for Nov. 6: Elections, recalls, storms

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Polls are open, so head to your voting location and let your voice be heard. If you aren’t registered, well, it’s too late to do that now. If you are registered and don’t know where to go, go here.
But I don’t know what’s on my ballot. Read this and then you’ll know.
But I don’t have transportation. Ride the bus, get an Uber or call a church that has a shuttle service.
But I’m just not motivated. Well, get motivated, because it’s important.
