4 suspects wanted in theft at Chesterfield Towne Center

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for four suspects in a robbery at H&M in Chesterfield Towne Center.
Three female suspects entered the store appeared to fill a shopping bag while a male suspect acted as a lookout. All four left the store without paying for the items.
The suspects left in a gray Ford Taurus with temporary tags beginning with “57.”
Images of the suspects and the vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
