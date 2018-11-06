Selfies allowed in polling places in VA

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As voters fill out their ballots on Election Day, a record could be set in Virginia, the number of selfies at a polling place.
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said there are no laws in the state the prohibit voters from taking a selfie in the voting booth, of other voters and even their ballots.
Although that may be the case, don’t abuse your free right because if your picture-taking disrupts voting or intimidates other voters, you can be removed from the polling place.
In others states, they have strict laws against taking photos inside the voting booth or polling place.
if caught, you can be thrown in jail and charged a fine.
Typically, older Americans tend to make up the largest portion of voters who actually go to the polls.
But now we live in an age where people share their whole lives on Twitter and Facebook.
Lots of people like to post their voting photo in hopes that it encourages others to do the same and go vote.
Groups like the ACLU says they encourage anyone to exercise their rights however they see fit, but also to be mindful not to take up extra time and delay other voters, especially when turnout is high.
